BRIEF-Granite Point Mortgage Trust announces pricing of initial public offering
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
May 26 Lgi Homes Inc
* LGI Homes says on May 25 co entered into that certain second amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 25, 2017 - SEC filing
* Revolving credit facility matures on May 31, 2020
* Initial interest rate under credit agreement is LIBOR (one month) plus 3.15 pct
* Credit agreement provides for $600.0 million revolving credit facility, which can be increased by request of company up to $650.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta, June 22 Royal Bank of Canada , Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank are the main lenders for Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in fillings on Thursday.