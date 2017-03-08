UPDATE 5-British Airways resumes flights from London after IT outage but many passengers still wait
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
March 8 Linamar Corp:
* Q4 sales C$1.375 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$1.41 billion
* Linamar Corp qtrly earnings per share $1.76
* Linamar Corp - board of directors declared an eligible dividend in respect to quarter ended December 31, 2016 of cdn$0.12 per share on common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations
TORONTO, May 28 A union representing Canadian National Railway Co conductors said it plans to strike on Tuesday morning after the railroad announced new work rules in the midst of negotiations to replace a contract that expired last year.