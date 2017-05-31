BRIEF-Heiwa Real Estate REIT to issue REIT bonds worth 2.8 bln yen
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
May 31 Londonmetric Property Plc
* Three urban logistics warehouses acquired for 24 mln pounds
* purchase price reflects a blended yield of 6.0% and a reversionary yield of 6.8%. Wault is 11.7 years
* londonmetric was advised by cogent real estate and ftd johns on crawley, by Levy on coventry and by jll on huyton
* lambert Smith Hampton and CBRE acted for vendors on coventry and huyton respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will issue first series REIT bonds worth 1 billion yen
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 4 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28