May 31 Londonmetric Property Plc

* Three urban logistics warehouses acquired for 24 mln pounds

* ‍purchase price reflects a blended yield of 6.0% and a reversionary yield of 6.8%. Wault is 11.7 years​

* ‍londonmetric was advised by cogent real estate and ftd johns on crawley, by Levy on coventry and by jll on huyton​

* ‍lambert Smith Hampton and CBRE acted for vendors on coventry and huyton respectively​