UPDATE 6-Police consider manslaughter charges over deadly London tower block blaze
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
May 23 Macarthur Minerals Ltd-
* Macarthur Minerals locates further lithium in Nevada in the basin adjacent to Clayton Valley with surface grades up to 187 ppm lithium and provides an update on asx ipo offer for macarthur australia limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Police fear death toll could rise above 79 (Updates Whirlpool share price)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.44 pct (Updates to early afternoon)