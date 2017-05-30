May 30 MATAS A/S:

* Q4 2016/17 REVENUE DKK ‍779​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 765 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 2016/17 EBITA DKK ‍102​ MILLION VERSUS DKK 101 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS ‍IMPROVED EBITA IN 2017/18 RELATIVE TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17​

* EXPECTS IN 2017/18 ‍INVESTMENTS OF AROUND DKK 90-100 MILLION (EXCLUDING STORE ACQUISITIONS).​

* EXPECTS IN 2017/18 ‍UNDERLYING LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 1-3% AFTER TAKING A NEGATIVE CALENDAR EFFECT INTO ACCOUNT.​