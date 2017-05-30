BRIEF-Glencore's Glasenberg appointed to Rosneft board -RIA
* Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg has been appointed to the Rosneft board of directors, RIA news agency reported;
May 30 MATAS A/S:
* Q4 2016/17 REVENUE DKK 779 MILLION VERSUS DKK 765 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q4 2016/17 EBITA DKK 102 MILLION VERSUS DKK 101 MILLION YEAR AGO
* EXPECTS IMPROVED EBITA IN 2017/18 RELATIVE TO FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/17
* EXPECTS IN 2017/18 INVESTMENTS OF AROUND DKK 90-100 MILLION (EXCLUDING STORE ACQUISITIONS).
* EXPECTS IN 2017/18 UNDERLYING LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 1-3% AFTER TAKING A NEGATIVE CALENDAR EFFECT INTO ACCOUNT. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kenny Neison has today notified Board of his resignation as Chief Financial Officer