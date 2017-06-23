Israel's Frutarom buys 80 pct of Brazilian ice cream maker SDFLC
* Israeli flavour and fine ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Sunday it acquired 80 percent of SDFLC Brasil Indústria E Comércio Ltda for 110 million real ($33 million).
June 23 MCE Holdings Bhd:
* Estimated total investment cost for project is 1 million rgt
* Secured contracts to supply various electronic and mechatronic components and parts for a Perodua new car model
* Projects are expected to generate total revenue of approximately 60 million rgt for mce group over 6 year period
* Projects are expected to contribute positively to earnings of co over a 6 year period commencing from financial year ending 31 July 2018 Source text (bit.ly/2sYkTld) Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 25 Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network.