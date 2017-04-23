BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
April 24 Megaport Ltd-
* Has launched a global partnership with oracle
* Partnership enables direct connectivity to oracle network cloud service - fastconnect across megaport software defined network globally.
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing