June 26 Microware Group Ltd :

* Total revenue of approximately HK$1,124.4 million for the year, representing an increase of 4.5%‍​

* Board recommended the payment of a final dividend of HK$0.06 per share for the year

* Profit and total comprehensive income of the group for the year was approximately HK$20.0 million, down 36.0%