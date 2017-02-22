BRIEF-Shriram Transport Finance Co approves allottment of NCDs worth 50 mln rupees
* Says approved allottment of NCDs worth 50 million rupees
Feb 22 Minda Industries Ltd:
* Says signs joint venture agreement
* JV deal with Katolec Corp, Japan, to make products including high end electronics like printed circuit boards and box build assemblies
* Says shareholding in the JV will be in the ratio of 51:49
* Says shareholding in the JV will be in the ratio of 51:49
* Says manufacturing base of JV will be at Pune
* Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 463.2 million rupees