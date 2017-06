May 25 Miranda Mineral Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into agreement with Osho SA Coal for sale of its 73 pct shareholding of entire issued share capital of Sesikhona Klipbrand Colliery

* Deal also includes sale of claims of seller on loan account against Sesikhona

* Purchase consideration payable by purchaser to seller for sale equity shall be an amount of 5 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)