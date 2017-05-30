Health stocks help European equities cut losses
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
May 30 Mkh Bhd
* qtrly revenue 278.1 million rgt , qtrly net profit 49.4 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly revenue 322.2 million rgt; year ago qtrly net profit 55.4 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* UK's Imagination Tech puts itself up for sale, shares bounce
LONDON, June 22 Nigeria's recent tentative steps to free up its naira currency, particularly via a new trading window, have gone down well with some adventurous stock and bond investors who are cautiously returning to the markets they fled two years ago.