April 20 MoneySuperMarket.Com Group Plc :

* Trading statement

* Statement relates to period Jan. 1 to March 31 2017 unless otherwise stated

* Had a solid overall start to year, with group revenues up 2 pct

* Strong insurance performance continued and is attributable to a buoyant switching market and to group data and pricing initiatives

* Core money business of credit cards and loans continued to deliver good growth

* No energy collective switch took place in quarter, lowering home services performance and MoneySavingExpert.com where revenue is also recognised

* Remains confident of meeting full year market expectations