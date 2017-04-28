April 27 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: Russia and Turkey face common growth challenges, despite differing exposure to commodity cycle

* Moody's: credit ratings for Russia and Turkey reflect a deterioration in previously supportive credit fundamentals, including their growth potential

* Moody's: expect real GDP growth of about 3% in Turkey over next four years, twice that of Russia's 1.5%, underpinned by Turkey's more favourable demographics

* Moody's: public debt in both Russia and Turkey is set to rise over the next two years, although the increases will be modest as a share of GDP

* Moody's on Russia and Turkey- expects both countries' debt ratios to increase gradually in the next two years