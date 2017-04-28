April 27 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: Russia and Turkey face common growth challenges,
despite differing exposure to commodity cycle
* Moody's: credit ratings for Russia and Turkey reflect a
deterioration in previously supportive credit fundamentals,
including their growth potential
* Moody's: expect real GDP growth of about 3% in Turkey over
next four years, twice that of Russia's 1.5%, underpinned by
Turkey's more favourable demographics
* Moody's: public debt in both Russia and Turkey is set to
rise over the next two years, although the increases will be
modest as a share of GDP
* Moody's on Russia and Turkey- expects both countries' debt
ratios to increase gradually in the next two years