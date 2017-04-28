April 28 (Reuters) -
* Moody's changes the outlook on Vietnam's ratings to
positive from stable, ratings affirmed
* Moody's on Vietnam - positive outlook based on
expectations that strong foreign direct investment inflows will
continue to diversify the economy
* Moody's on Vietnam - outlook based on expectations
macroeconomic and external stability will be maintained
* Moody's - outlook on Vietnam based on expectation that
strong growth, stable macroeconomic environment to help
stabilize government debt around current levels
* Moody's on Vietnam - "in 2017 on average, we expect
inflation to remain below the official target of 5% as
administrative price pressures ease"
