PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20
June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 19 Mosaic Co
* On May 18, co entered into a letter of understanding with Richard Mclellan, Mosaic's Senior Vice President - Brazil
* Under expatriate agreement, it is anticipated Mclellan's international assignment will begin on June 15, 2017, continue until June 14, 2019
* Compensation committee authorized one-time retention award for Mclellan under Mosaic's 2014 stock and incentive plan in amount of $1.1 million
* Under agreement, Richard Mclellan to relocate to Brazil office, where he will lead existing brazil operations
* Richard Mclellan to lead pre-closing integration planning for planned acquisition of global phosphate and potash operations of Vale S.A. Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2r0rrzx] Further company coverage:
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.