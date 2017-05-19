May 19 Mosaic Co

* On May 18, co entered into a letter of understanding with Richard Mclellan, Mosaic's Senior Vice President - Brazil

* Under expatriate agreement, it is anticipated Mclellan's international assignment will begin on June 15, 2017, continue until June 14, 2019

* Compensation committee authorized one-time retention award for Mclellan under Mosaic's 2014 stock and incentive plan in amount of $1.1 million

* Under agreement, Richard Mclellan to relocate to Brazil office, where he will lead existing brazil operations

* Richard Mclellan to lead pre-closing integration planning for planned acquisition of global phosphate and potash operations of Vale S.A.