April 20 Navios Maritime Partners Lp:
* Navios Maritime Partners L.P. agrees to acquire 14-vessel
container fleet from rickmers maritime
* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - deal for about $113.0
million
* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - anticipate acquiring five
4,250 teu vessels on may 15, 2017
* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - acquisition is being
financed through a $20 million equity investment by co and a
secured loan facility under discussion
* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - announced today that it has
agreed to acquire entire container fleet of rickmers maritime
* Navios Maritime - 5 vessels to be acquired are employed on
charters having staggered expirations in 2018, early 2019 at net
daily charter rate of $26,850
* Navios Maritime Partners -co will acquire vessels though
unit, a third party has option to acquire up to 25 pct equity in
unit, based on allocated cost
* Navios Maritime Partners Lp - acquired vessels are
expected to be delivered starting May 15, 2017
