Reuters Business News Schedule at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET
Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets
May 26 Neiman Marcus Group Ltd:
* Says Neiman Marcus Group and Michael Fung agreed not to renew consulting agreement - SEC filing
* Effective upon Fung's departure, Dale Stapleton, co's senior vice president, chief accounting officer, will serve as interim CFO Source text: (bit.ly/2rH9XZe) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Western tech firms bow to Russian demands to share cyber secrets
DUBAI, June 23 Four Arab states that imposed a boycott on Qatar have issued an ultimatum to Doha to close Al Jazeera television, curb ties with Iran, shut a Turkish base and pay reparations, demands so far reaching it would appear to be hard for Doha to comply.