April 28 Nemetschek SE
* Says gets off to extremely dynamic start in 2017, very
strong revenue growth and greater profitability
* Q1 revenue 96.3 million eur
* Says Q1 EBITDA increases over-proportionally compared to
revenue, reaching eur 26.3 million (+25.5%)
* Says EBITDA margin improves further to 27.4%
* Says optimistic forecast affirmed for entire year 2017
* Says anticipates group revenue ranging from eur 395
million to eur 401 million (+17% to 19%)
* Purely organic growth is expected to be between 13% and
15%
* Forecast for group EBITDA remains unchanged at between eur
100 million and eur 103 million
