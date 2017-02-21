BRIEF-China Ocean Fishing announces acquisition of 70% equity interests in Shenzhen Qisen Fishery Co Ltd
* Jin yu Tang Shenzhen Fishery Co and Chen Suifang and Cai Haiming entered into sale and purchase agreement
Feb 21 Netcomm Wireless Ltd
* Clarifies on article in published in The Australian newspaper on Feb 21
* Advises that it is the only co that has signed contract with nbn for supply of DPU's for NBN's current rollout of fibre to curb
* In normal course of events ntc expects to participate in any future tender for G.Fast technologies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, liu rongsheng and liu yi as guarantors