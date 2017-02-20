Feb 20 Netlinkz Ltd:

* Netlinkz signs China JV, testing phase with China Telecom-Net.ax

* Entered into non‐exclusive joint venture agreement with Jiannan Information Technology Limited

* Joint venture has successfully secured a customer trial of its technology with China Telecom Wuxi

* Under Terms, JNN, founder and ceo, Chuan Yang and his partners, will pay for costs associated with supporting the china telecom initiative