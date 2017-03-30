BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 North Arrow Minerals Inc
* North Arrow to sell Contwoyto project, Nunavut
* North Arrow Minerals- Entered agreement with Crystal Exploration Inc under which Crystal will acquire North Arrow's 100% interest in Contwoyto project
* North Arrow Minerals Inc - deal for consideration of $100,000 in cash and 1 million shares of crystal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: