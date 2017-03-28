March 28 Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ enters into pennsaid® 2 pct license
agreement with Sayre Therapeutics Pvt Ltd. For India, Sri Lanka,
Bangladesh and Nepal
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - has received an upfront payment
and is eligible to receive milestone payments and a double-digit
royalty on net sales
* Says Nuvo will supply pennsaid 2 pct to sayre on an
exclusive basis from its manufacturing facility in varennes,
québec
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - agreement to distribute, market
and sell pennsaid 2 pct in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and
Nepal ( territory)
* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to complete pennsaid 2
pct out-licensing agreements for other territories throughout
2017 and 2018
