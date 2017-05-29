May 29 Nvest Financial Holdings Pty Ltd

* FY headline earnings per share remained in line with prior year at 18.45 cents per share

* Says FY revenue increased by 32.9% to R287.6 million (2016: R216.4 million)

* Declared final gross dividend of 5 cents per share for year ended 28 february 2017