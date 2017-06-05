June 5 Ocado Group Plc:
* Ocado Group Plc - announcement of first international
customer for Ocado Smart Platform
* Ocado Group Plc - ocado expects arrangement to be
earnings and cash neutral in current and 2018 financial years,
and increasingly accretive thereafter
* Ocado Group - partner will pay an up-front fee to Ocado
for access to OSP, together with ongoing fees that are based on
volume of products sold online
* Ocado Group says "discussions with other retailers across
globe are ongoing and continue to expect to sign multiple deals
in medium term"
