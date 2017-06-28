UPDATE 2-Home Capital says 'top notch' shortlist for CEO role
* Expenses rise in second-quarter (Recasts, adds comments from chair, director)
June 28 Oneok Partners LP:
* Oneok Partners LP - on June 23, co delivered notice of termination of its amended and restated credit agreement, effective as of January 31, 2014 Source text (bit.ly/2tZJSTA) Further company coverage:
* Expenses rise in second-quarter (Recasts, adds comments from chair, director)
* Home capital chair says announcement of new ceo will come soon, shortlist of 'top notch candidates'