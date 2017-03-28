BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 28 Pdf 1: Pacific Andes Resources Development Limited ()
* Update On Restructuring Process
* Indirect unit Golden Target Pacific Limited filed a voluntary petition for relief under chapter 11 of United States Bankruptcy Code
* One of the reasons co and affiliates filed for relief under chapter 11 to bring group's creditors into single forum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
