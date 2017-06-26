BREVE-Espanha pode vender mais participações Bankia este ano
June 27 O Presidente do banco espanhol Bankia , Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri:
June 26 Fosun Gold Holdings Ltd:
* Lapse of cash offer for Gemfields Plc
* Lapse of cash offer for Gemfields Plc

* Pallinghurst Resources' offer for Gemfields has become wholly unconditional, Fosun Gold's cash offer for Gemfields has lapsed
* UNDERSCORES POSITIVE OUTLOOK ALREADY GIVEN TO ITS BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT, EXPECTS FURTHER IMPROVEMENT IN ITS CONSOLIDATED BUSINESS FIGURES IN2017