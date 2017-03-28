UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
March 28 Pegasus Entertainment Holdings Ltd :
* Agreement has lapsed and ceased to be of any effect and sale of shares as contemplated under agreement will not proceed.
* Refers to the announcement in relation to sale of shares of company by honour grace limited
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)