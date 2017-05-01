May 1 Plantronics Inc:

* Plantronics-On April 28, co entered into second amendment to credit agreement between company and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

* Plantronics Inc - second amendment modifies amended and restated credit agreement between company and Wells Fargo dated May 15, 2015

* Plantronics Inc - second amendment modifies to extend term of credit agreement to May 9, 2020, an extension of one year Source text:(bit.ly/2qoxhY2) Further company coverage: