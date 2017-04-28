April 28 PNM Resources Inc:

* PNM Resources reports first quarter results, affirms 2017 earnings guidance

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87 from continuing operations

* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.29

* PNM Resources INC qtrly ongoing diluted EPS $0.28

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S