GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil prices rebound; dollar firms as sterling drops
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
April 28 PNM Resources Inc:
* PNM Resources reports first quarter results, affirms 2017 earnings guidance
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.77 to $1.87 from continuing operations
* Qtrly GAAP diluted EPS $0.29
* PNM Resources INC qtrly ongoing diluted EPS $0.28
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* G7 leaders hold two days of talks in Sicily (Adds Wall Street close; updates throughout)
* Lumber Liquidators announces new senior management appointment