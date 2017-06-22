June 22 Primoris Services Corp:

* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million

* Primoris Services Corp - contracts were secured by Primoris' Rockford Corporation, part of pipeline and underground segment

* Says work is scheduled to commence in Q2 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q4 of 2017

* Primoris Services Corp - awards are for construction of natural gas pipelines located in Pennsylvania for an energy infrastructure company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: