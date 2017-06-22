WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Primoris Services Corp:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces pipeline awards valued at $53 million
* Primoris Services Corp - contracts were secured by Primoris' Rockford Corporation, part of pipeline and underground segment
* Says work is scheduled to commence in Q2 of 2017, and completion is expected in Q4 of 2017
* Primoris Services Corp - awards are for construction of natural gas pipelines located in Pennsylvania for an energy infrastructure company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.