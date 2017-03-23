March 23 Essilor SA:

* Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica progressing

* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International

* Contribution by Delfin of all its shares in Luxottica (62.55%) in exchange for new shares issued by Essilor, based on an exchange ratio of 0.461 Essilor share for one Luxottica share

* Filing and registration with AMF, by April 10, 2017 at latest, of information document describing rationale for transaction as well as main principles of combination agreement