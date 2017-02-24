RPT-China's Dahua Tech plans up to $1 bln Hong Kong share sale - sources
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
Feb 24 Rait Financial Trust
* RAIT Financial Trust announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
* RAIT Financial Trust - qtrly FFO per share $0.05
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* RAIT Financial Trust - Assets Under Management declined 39.6% to $3.6 billion as of year ended December 31, 2016
* RAIT Financial -decline in 2017 earnings expected to be primarily impacted by disposition of non-core assets, reductions in debt levels, loan repayments
* Qtrly total revenue $35.7 million versus $53.1 million
* Board expects to declare a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock for q1 of 2017
* RAIT Financial Trust - Board expects to declare a cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock for Q1 of 2017 when RAIT announces q1 earnings
* RAIT Financial Trust - RAIT will not be providing earnings and CAD guidance for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Plans Hong Kong share offering in third quarter of this year
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE17 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/898850 TOKYO/HONG KONG, May 28 (Fitch) Interest rate risk is likely to remain the primary threat for Japanese traditional life insurers, as a majority of the country's life insurers will be unable to lengthen asset duration due to persistently low bond yields, says Fitch Ratings in a new report. Fitch expects that Japan's life ins