UPDATE 2-Mozambique debt audit says $500 million in loans unaccounted for
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
June 20 Regional Management Corp-
* Regional Management Corp enters into warehouse facility and increases availability under senior revolving credit facility
* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility initial committed line of $125 million; expandable to $150 million
* Regional Management Corp says senior revolver commitment increased to $638 million and maturity extended to june 2020
* Regional Management Corp - senior revolver commitment increased to $638 million and maturity extended to june 2020
* Regional Management Corp - warehouse facility has an initial term of 18 months, to be followed by a 12-month amortization period
* Regional Management Corp - upper limit of accordion feature under senior revolver increased to $700 million from its previous amount of $650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* IMF says to visit Mozambique in July (Adds more details, comments)
SAO PAULO, June 24 Verde Asset Management SA, which oversees Brazil's largest hedge fund, sees a potential for strong returns from local inflation-linked debt of shorter maturities as interest rates possibly decline further.