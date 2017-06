May 11 Reliance Infrastructure Ltd

* Says Reliance Infrastructure wins arbitration award against DMRC

* Says lenders' debt of INR 19 billion to be paid from proceeds

* Says co expected to get 75 percent of award

* Says to receive 10.50 billion rupees invested in SPV

* Says co's consol debt to reduce by INR 29.50 billion

* Says Delhi Airport Metro Express, associate of co, awarded compensation of 29.50 billion rupees