Feb 23 Relx Nv
* Proposes full year dividend growth: +21% to 35.95 pounds
for Relx plc; +5% to 0.423 euro for Relx NV
* FY underlying adjusted operating profit growth +6%; full
year total 2,114 million pounds / 2,579 million euros ($2.72
billion)
* FY underlying revenue growth +4%; full year reported total
6,895 million pounds / 8,412 million euros
* FY reported operating profit 1,708 million pounds (1,497
million euros); 2,084 million pounds (2,066 million euros)
* Says confident will deliver another year of underlying
revenue, profit, and earnings growth in 2017
* FY net profit 1.42 billion euros versus 1.39 billion euros
a year ago
