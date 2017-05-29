BRIEF-Fonet Bilgi Teknolojileri signs contract worth 1.9 mln lira
* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF ESKISEHIR PROVINCE PUBLIC HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION FOR 1.9 MLN LIRA
May 29 Rev Asia Bhd
* Refers to article entitled "DFTZS KL Internet City could be Revenue Asia's new core business" posted in the edge on may 29
* Clarify that co with major shareholder, exploring opportunities on internet cities across asia region as disclosed in first qtrly report Source (bit.ly/2scW81c) Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY SIGNED CONTRACT WITH GENERAL SECRETARIAT OF ESKISEHIR PROVINCE PUBLIC HOSPITALS ASSOCIATION FOR 1.9 MLN LIRA
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.