Feb 23 Rhoen Klinikum AG:

* Reduces size of management board

* To reduce size of management board from five to three members by revoking appointment of Martin Menger (operative business) and Jens-Peter Neumann (finance) to management board

* Management board of company therefore consists of Stephan Holzinger (chairman), Martin Siebert (deputy chairman) and Bernd Griewing

* In particular, Holzinger has also assumed responsibilities of CFO