BRIEF-Mira VII Acquisition announces filing of filing statement
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
April 26 RINGKJOEBING LANDBOBANK A/S
* Q1 TOTAL CORE INCOME DKK 251 MILLION VERSUS DKK 239 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 LOAN LOSSES DKK 5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 11 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 198 MILLION VERSUS DKK 159 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Received conditional approval from TSX venture exchange in respect of its qualifying transaction with Goodfood Market
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: