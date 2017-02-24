BRIEF-Lionco Pharmaceutical Group to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 7
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.12 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 6
Feb 24 Sangui Biotech International Inc :
* H1 revenues from royalty income and product sales of $35,508. In the same period of previous year comparable revenue amounted to $26,856
* Operating loss of first half year decreased compared to prior year by $30,975 to $218,615
* For full year 2017, however, company is still expecting increase in sales of granulox and corresponding royalty revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 29 Zhejiang Wolwo Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :