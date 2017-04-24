New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
April 24 SATS Ltd:
* Joint venture in relation to Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd
* JV with Chia Tai Animal Husbandry Investment (Beijing) Co., ltd. in relation to joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd.
* Deal in relation to SGIPF's and CTAHIB's proposed joint investment in Jilin Zhong Xin Cheng Food Co., Ltd.
* CTAHIB would own 65% of shares in Jilin JVCO and SGIPF would own 35% of shares in Jilin JVCO
* CTAHIB and SGIPF shall provide additional capital contributions of rmb286 million and rmb154 million respectively to Jilin JVCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.