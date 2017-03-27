BRIEF-Court Of Appeals issued its decision regarding Neustar's petition
* Says Court of Appeals issued its decision on May 26, 2017 regarding co's petition for review of a FCC order - SEC filing
March 27Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 33.1 million yuan to 41.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (28.8 million yuan)
* Says stability growth of main business as main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LloKXd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Digimarc corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: