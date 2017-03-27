March 27Shenzhen Jufei Optoelectronics Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 33.1 million yuan to 41.7 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 Q1 (28.8 million yuan)

* Says stability growth of main business as main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LloKXd

