Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 21 Signet Jewelers Ltd
* Signet Jewelers announces appointment of R. Mark Graf to board of directors and retirement of Dale W. Hilpert
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Graf currently serves as chief financial officer at Discover Financial Services
* Signet Jewelers Ltd - Dale Hilpert to retire from board of directors for personal reasons, effective June 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.