BRIEF-Edifier Technology to dissolve environmental protection engineering unit
* Says co decides to dissolve its Beijing-based controlling environmental protection engineering unit
May 10 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
* Net profit for period attributable to SMIC was $69.8 million in 1Q17
* Qtrly revenue was $793.1 million in 1Q17, a decrease of 2.7%
* Sees Q2 revenue to decline by 3% to 6% qoq
* Sees Q2 gross margin to range from 25% to 27%
* In first half of 2017, we are confronting challenges of customer changes in market positioning
* Net profit for period attributable to SMIC was $61.4 million in 1Q16
* STARTS COOPERATION WITH K3 SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS