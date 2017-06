May 24 S&P Global Ratings

* s&p says cleveland bond ratings raised to 'aa+' on strong coverage

* s&p on cleveland - rating action reflects view of city's growth in income tax revenue, passage of an income tax rate increase in nov 2016

* s&p - stable outlook reflects expectation cleveland's income tax collections will remain sufficient due to ongoing economic growth and development Source text (bit.ly/2qksXb4)