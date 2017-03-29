March 29 Steadymed Ltd:

* Steadymed provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 loss per share $0.12

* Steadymed Ltd- management believes company has enough cash to finance company into Q4 of 2017

* Steadymed Ltd- as of December 31, 2016, Steadymed had cash and cash equivalents of $23.2 million