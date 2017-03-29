BRIEF-ESW Capital reports 8.08 pct passive stake in Brightcove
* ESW Capital LLC reports 8.08 percent passive stake in brightcove inc as of may 18, 2017 - sec filing
March 29 Steadymed Ltd:
* Steadymed provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 loss per share $0.12
* Steadymed Ltd- management believes company has enough cash to finance company into Q4 of 2017
* Steadymed Ltd- as of December 31, 2016, Steadymed had cash and cash equivalents of $23.2 million
* Beigene ltd- files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing