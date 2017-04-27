BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 26 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 FFO per share c$1.21
* Qtrly oil sands operations production of 448,500 barrels per day
* Upstream production was 725,100 boe/d in Q1 of 2017, compared with 691,400 boe/d in prior year quarte
* Full year outlook range for syncrude production has been updated from 150,000 - 165,000 bbls/d to 135,000 - 150,000 bbls/d
* Full year outlook range for syncrude cash operating costs has been updated from $32.00 - $35.00/bbl to $36.00 - $39.00/bbl
* Full year outlook range for e&p production has been updated from 95,000 - 105,000 boe/d to 110,000 - 120,000 boe/d
* Qtrly operating earnings of $812 million or $0.49 per common share
* Suncor's share of syncrude production was 142,100 bbls/d in Q1 of 2017, compared to 112,800 bbls/d in prior year quarter
* Significant progress made on hebron and fort hills with both projects on track for first oil at end of 2017
* Average refinery crude throughput increased to 429,900 bbls/d in q1, compared to 420,900 bbls/d in prior year quarter
* Suncor energy - 2017 capital program will focus on bringing suncor's major growth projects, fort hills and hebron, to first oil by end of year
* Full year outlook range for syncrude crown royalties has been updated from 1% - 3% to 3% - 6%
* Plans to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of company's shares over next twelve months
* Suncor energy - syncrude advanced planned q2 turnaround to help mitigate impact of incident, expects to return to normal operating rates during q2
* Qtrly net earnings were $1.352 billion , compared with $257 million in prior year quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
