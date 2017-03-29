BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals - Intends to use net proceeds from offering to support continued development of TNX-102 SL for treatment of PTSD, among others
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results