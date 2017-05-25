May 25 Trillium Therapeutics Inc

* Trillium announces proposed public offering

* Trillium therapeutics inc - intends to use net proceeds of offering to advance and expand current phase 1 trial of sirpαfc

* Trillium therapeutics - to use net proceeds to initiate , conduct a phase 1 trial for tti-622 with dose escalation and expansion phase focused on combination treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: