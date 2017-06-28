June 29 Trilogy International Ltd:

* Trilogy International to acquire Lanocorp New Zealand Ltd

* Will acquire 80% of Lanocorp New Zealand Limited

* Deal for a total consideration of $12.5 million plus any earn out payments

* TIL has conditionally agreed to purchase Lanocorp's affiliated Australian business for NZ$1.3 million

