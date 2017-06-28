BRIEF-NH Hotels occupancy rate is up 5 pct in first five months of 2017
* SAID ON THURSDAY ITS REVENUE GREW 8 PERCENT IN THE FIRST FIVE MONTHS OF 2017, ACCUMULATED TO MAY, VERSUS LAST YEAR
June 29 Trilogy International Ltd:
* Trilogy International to acquire Lanocorp New Zealand Ltd
* Will acquire 80% of Lanocorp New Zealand Limited
* Deal for a total consideration of $12.5 million plus any earn out payments
* TIL has conditionally agreed to purchase Lanocorp's affiliated Australian business for NZ$1.3 million
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PORT LOUIS, June 29 Mauritius' economy is predicted to expand by 3.9 percent this year, up from 3.8 percent last year, helped by improved performance in the construction and manufacturing sectors, official data showed on Thursday.